Oct 20 – Useless – 1 Cor 15:14

14 And if Christ has not been raised, our preaching is useless and so is your faith.

Paul makes a clear case for the resurrection. He says that is Christ has not been raised there are two results which are tragic. First their preaching useless. They have proclaimed a lie. They have deceived literally thousands of people. On the day of Pentecost Peter preached and 3000 people were saved. After the healing of the lame man 5000 were saved. All this effort and sacrifice was for nothing. Secondly their faith was in vain. They believed a lie and the are not going to heaven. The do not have peace, love, joy, mercy, and grace. The feeling and benefits they have been receiving is fake, counterfeit, and a lie. Their faith is useless and of no value if Christ had not risen from the dead. It is pitiable in the least.