This is again a song of the assents. The writer tells his audience that the ord is righteous. The Lord

Will not allow the righteous to continually be overcomed. The promise here is that the Lord will cuts the

Cords of the wicked. There is no chain that bind a child of God. There is fetter or demonic stronghold

That can stop the righteous. The promise of the Lord is that whoever the Son sets free is free indeed.

Paul writes that where ever the Spirit of the Lord is there freedom. Freedom is a promise for the

Righteous. So today if you have been bound, let the Lord set you free. The Lord promised to set the

Captive free. Jesus will set you free today just ask and then receive.