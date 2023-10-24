Oct 24 – Vain and Futile – 1 Cor 15:17

17 And if Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile; you are still in your sins.

The result of Jesus not rising of the dead has two consequences which Paul points out. First, our faith is in vin and futile. We have believed a lie. It is nothing but a fantasy and an illusion. Our future is not secure. All the truths we held on to were lies. The second reality is that we are still in our sins. Jesus said He came to be the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world. His death, burial and resurrection were in vain. His broken body and shed blood have done nothing. His sacrifice was useless. The resurrection is proof. It is the cornerstone and without it we are just like everyone else. All the other world religion founders are in the tomb, and we know where their graves are. The empty tomb is evidence of the resurrection. The angel said to the women, “Come and see the place where He laid.”