Oct 25 – Dead – 1 Cor 15:18

18 Then those also who have fallen asleep in Christ are lost.

Paul points out that if there is no resurrection than the people who put their faith in Jesus Christ and have died are lost. They are still in their sins. Instead of going to heaven they have gone to hell. They are dead entities. Jesus said He was going to prepare a place and where He was so those who believed were going to be with Him. The thief on the cross was assured that when Jesus died, he would be with Jesus in paradise. This was based on the truth and fact that Jesus was going to rise. If Jesus did not the thief has believed in vain. The corruption that sin brings would still being destroying if Jesus had not risen from the dead. Fortunately, He did.