Oct 26 – Full redemption – Psalm 130:7-8

The psalmist reminds today that we need to put our hope in the Lord. In fact Paul writes in 1 Cor

13:13 that three things remain and that is faith, hope and love. When you have the love of God, you put

your faith in Him and this gives you hope. Now with the Lord you have unfailing love. His love covers a

multitude of sins. His love always comes through. You have a love with no strings attached.

In the Lord you have a full redemption there is now lack in Him. He will meet everything you need.

The Lord will redeem His people. He will buy them back from whatever they have sold themselves into.

Who the Lord sets free will be free indeed. Our gift to ourselves is to remain free. Never sell yourself

Back into slavery. Today enjoy the full benefits of a full salvation. Walk in in His compassion, unfailing

Love, His full salvation and freedom.