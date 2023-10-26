Oct 26 – Pitiful – 1 Cor 15:19

19 If only for this life we have hope in Christ, we are of all people most to be pitied.

Paul says that if we only put our hope in Christ in this life. If we have put all our marbles in this one adventure than we are of all people most to be pitied and laughed at. If Christian hope is limited by the boundary of mortal existence and does not extend to the hope of the resurrection, then Christians are the most pathetic of people since their hope is based on a mere illusion of life beyond death. We have been living in a fantasy, a lie, a counterfeit, and falsehood. The most pitiful person is the one who continues to believe a lie when truth has been presented to them that can’t be disputed. We unfortunately have that played out in the scientific, cultural, and educational realm. One man wrote,” Don’t destroy my fantasy with your reality.”