Oct 3 – Not About Us – 1 Cor 14:34

36 Or did the word of God originate with you? Or are you the only people it has reached?

Paul then continues with a thought to the whole church. Paul clarifies the Word of God did not originate with the Corinthians. It was written by 40 authors over a 1600-year period. Of course, at the writing of this letter the full canon of scripture had not been implemented. Paul reminds them they are just one city in the Roman world that the gospel had been preached. Sometimes we can get a very narrow view of our Christianity. We think it is all about us and forget that there are 8 billion people on the planet that God wants to reach. The message of Christ s universal and God that God is working throughout the planet to accomplish Hi task. One final thought on this matter. God is not so concerned about our denominations, traditions, theology, and practices. We may be but He is not. He is looking for people who will worship Him in Spirit and in truth.