Oct 30 – Fourfold blessings – 1 Cor 15:23

23 But each in turn: Christ, the firstfruits; then, when he comes, those who belong to him.

Paul then reveals four things. There is a reality for those who are in Christ. Christ is the first one to rise from the dead, but He is not the last. Next, then and this is the promise and the future for the believer. They have a glorious future. Thirdly, when Jesus Christ comes. This is the blessed hope of everyone who loves and lives for Jesus Christ. He is coming back. This event will be in the twinkling of an eye. The pain, sorrow and uncertainty of this life will be done away. The enemy will not defeat us but we will defeat the enemy. Lastly, those who belong to Him. Those who have accepted Him as their Lord and Savior. Those who have been a new identity, hope, mission, and destiny will have all they have believed in, hope for and wish will see it come to pass.