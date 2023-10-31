Oct 31 – Future – 1 Cor 15:24

24 Then the end will come, when he hands over the kingdom to God the Father after he has destroyed all dominion, authority, and power.

Paul then gives his audience and readers a snapshot of the future. When Jesus Christ has come back first for His church and then back with His church. Jesus will hand the Kingdom back to His Father. Up to this point it is Jesus who has been ruling but, on the day, when there is a new heaven and earth. After Jesus has destroyed the enemy and all His legions and laid waste to the evil of the day. He has destroyed their power authority and dominion. Paul is saying that the evil of this day and all the chaos, havoc and destruction is causes has an expiration date. Paul is giving them a little glimpse and lesson in future events. This is something that he taught in all the churches. He called it the blessed hope. They have a future destiny different from what was taught in pagan temples and Greek mythology.