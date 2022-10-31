Oct 31 – I will – Psalm 132:15-16

God has made a promise to Israel and David. He makes that same promise to His people today. First,

They will have abundant provision. God will supply all our needs according to His riches in glory. He is

Jehovah Jireh, your provider. He will satisfy the poor with the basic needs of life. God will always meet

Our needs of clothing, shelter, food and transportation.

He will clothe His ministers with salvation and His people with joy. What a great promise. Salvation

And joy. Salvation brings eternal life and joy is deep seated contentment in all situations. Joy is your

Strength. It brings fulfillment and restoration. Salvation brings abundant life. You cannot be robbed

from when you have full and complete salvation. Today as you go throughout the day live in salvation,

joy and God’s provision. His promise today is that He will never leave or forsake you.