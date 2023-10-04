Oct 4 – Fall into Line 1 Cor 14:35

37 If anyone thinks they are a prophet or otherwise gifted by the Spirit, let them acknowledge that what I am writing to you is the Lord’s command.

Paul then issues a direct challenge to the so-called prophets and spiritual elite in the audience. If you think you are a prophet or otherwise gifted by the Spirit. That is of course the crutch of the matter. It is the Holy Spirit that gives the gifts. He is giving them for the glory of God and not man. They are to be used wisely and reverently. Pride, fame, and honor of oneself is not the goal or aim of the gifts.

Paul then says that if they call themselves spiritual gifted then they will do two things. First, they will acknowledge and agree with what Paul is writing. There will be unity and confirmation with what Paul’s is saying. Secondly, they will agree that this is the Lord’s command. The Spirit brings unity, confirmation, and agreement. This is a direct challenge to the divisions and fractions that has developed in the church. Agree and fall into line.