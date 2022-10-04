Oct 4 – The Cornerstone – Psalm 118:22

This verse is probably one of the most prophetic verses in the Bible. Jesus quoted it in Matt 21:42. It means the stone that mankind has rejected has become the most important stone of all. This is a prophetic verse that points to Jesus Christ and His work on the cross. Mankind would reject Jesus and what He came to do. The leaders of the Jewish nation did not understand that Jesus did not come as a king but as a suffering servant. His work was to save mankind not to create a theocracy on earth at that time. This rejection was made complete when the people in the square where Jesus was being judged cried out for His death.

Jesus is the Cornerstone, the capstone of all salvation. He is the central figure of Christianity. He is the object of our desire and faith. He is the reason for salvation. Through Him and Him alone mankind can be saved. Today receive the stone that the builders rejected. Live in all the benefits of His full salvation. Release His promises into your life and walk in the fullness of God today.