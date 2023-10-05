Oct 5 – Consequences – 1 Cor 14:36

38 But if anyone ignores this, they will themselves be ignored.

This is a powerful and solemn statement. If you ignore what is being said and taught there will be consequences both in the natural and supernatural realm. God is expecting certain application and obedience. The fact that Paul uses this as a command carries extra weight. Commands can expect to be obeyed. When ignored those who do it themselves will be ignored. Those who ignore commands are liars, rebellious, insubordinate and deserters. When the centurion told Jesus to just say the command and his servant will be healed. He reminded Jesus that he was man under authority who gave commands and receive commands. He was expected to obey and those under him to obey. Jesus called this man of great faith. We are called to do the same. God expects obedience and rewards accordingly.