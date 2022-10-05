Oct 5 – This is the Day – Psalm 118:24

This is such a great phrase and verse. To know that every day no matter what we face is the day

which the Lord has made. Each day brings new challenges and opportunities. No day is like the other.

You will always have both success and failures every day. The secret is to growth in each experience and

Trust the Lord. The Bible does teach us that the steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord. This

means You are to trust God in every circumstance. You should seek first the Lord and His righteousness

and then everything you need will be added unto you.

The secret of a happy and abundant life is to rejoice in each moment the Lord has given you.

Remember you are breathing. Each breath is an opportunity to trust the Lord. God has good things ins

tore for His people. Jesus promised an abundant life. Now what that looks like depends on you. Today

remember rejoice and praise the Lord for this day. It is the only day you have. You may not be

here tomorrow. So redeem each moment and maximize your life for the glory of God.