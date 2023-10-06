Oct 6 – Fitting Manner – 1 Cor 14:37-38

39 Therefore, my brothers and sisters, be eager to prophesy, and do not forbid speaking in tongues. 40 But everything should be done in a fitting and orderly way.

Paul closes this chapter with three exhortations. He calls them brothers and sisters; they are part of the family of God, and they have one common theme Jesus Christ. First, he tells them to be eager and anxious to prophesy. It is a valuable gift that needs to exercise in the church. People need to hear a immediate and today word. Next, they are not to forbid the exercising of the gift. That has happened today because of a element of the church that believes that they are not relevant to the church or ended with the apostolic age. Lastly, everything that is done in a fitting and orderly manner or way.

Paul was giving this instruction because the church had fallen into disorder, chaos, and confusion. The church need direction and instruction on this manner. He spent 20% of the letter on this manner because it was essential that the church use these wonderful gifts of the Spirit in such a manner to glorify God and not man.