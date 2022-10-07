Oct 7 – The Procession – Psalm 118:27

The Psalmist reminds those who are reading this psalm that the Lord is God. He is the one who made

us. He is sovereign over everything and everyone. He is the mighty one who saves. He chose to give

you eternal and abundant life. He has made His light shine upon us. Jesus said that He was the light of

the world. A light should never be covered or hidden. It is meant to give light to all who need it. In

turn we are the light of the Lord in our world. We shine for the Lord in everything we say, do and think.

Never let your light go dim.

With boughs in hand we should join the procession to the horns of the altar. David when he returned

The Ark of the Covenant back to Jerusalem had a great procession. It was a great day of worship. This

Verse pictures the reader joining in a celebration of worship and praise because the glory and presence

Of the Lord is being manifest. The ark was a visible presence of salvation to the people. At the horns of

The altar was where the blood was shed for the salvation of the people. Jesus shed His blood so we

Could have salvation. Let us rejoice and join the procession of the redeemed. God is good.