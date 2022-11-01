 Olive Branches – Psalm 128:1-5

What a wonderful psalm. It is a song assents. It tells of how a man is blessed when he has a fruitful

and wonderful wife. The bible says that he who finds a wife finds a good thing. Now there are things

that you can do when you are single. You can dedicate your life entirely to the Lord. You are not

hindered or have divided loyalties. These are good things if you have that gift.

When you have a wife you have a companion for life. The two are stronger than the one.

You have a helpmate and support system. You are not alone and you have a friend for life. A good wife

Is beyond blessing. I have been married for almost 40 years and I would never trade one of those

moments I have spent with my wife for anything. The writer says here that you are blessed.

Prosperity and heritage are yours. You will always have someone to help and support you. A man is

Truly blessed when he has children and grandchildren. Paul says whatever state you find yourself be

Content. If you are married be content. If you are single be content. Both have advantages just be

Who God intended you to be.