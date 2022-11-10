 Push back – Psalm 118:13-14

The psalmist states that he was pushed back and off balance. He was at the point of falling. There were individuals that wanted him to fall but the Lord helped me. When you are at the point of falling the Lord can and will help you. His promise is that he will keep you from falling. He will help you in your time of need.

There are three promises in verse 14. First, the Lord is our strength. Paul said that he could do all things through Christ who strengthened him. You maybe weak but the Lord is strong. The second is that the Lord is our song. He gives us joy and the ability to praise and worship Him. Songs are and expression of how we feel about someone or something. In this case it is the Lord. He is the object of our desire and the central focus of our lives. Lastly, the Lord is our salvation. He rescued us from sin. He made our lives complete. He is our life. Remember these three truths as you leave for the day to face the real world.