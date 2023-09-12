Sept 12 – Important Information – 1 Cor 14:5

5 I would like every one of you to speak in tongues, but I would rather have you prophesy. The one who prophesies is greater than the one who speaks in tongues, unless someone interprets, so that the church may be edified.

Paul then puts the gifts in their order of importance. Paul would like for all the audience to speak in tongues. It was the gift given in the three Pentecost type experiences mention in the book of Acts. It is the initial evidence of the Baptism of the Holy Spirit. Paul wants all the audience to have access and practice the gift. He then states that he would rather have them prophesy because the one who prophesies is greater than the one who speaks in tongues. The exception of course is that someone interprets so that the whole church can be edified and built up. This is where he introduces the gift of interpretation which is the ability to bring forth and interpret a tongue in the public setting. So, there is the private tongue design to edify the individual and the public tongue which needs an interpreter so that the whole church and audience may be encouraged, edified, and built up. Remember tongues and prophecy are revealing the mysteries of the Spirit.