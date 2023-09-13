Sept 13 – Fourfold Purpose – 1 Cor 13:6

6 Now, brothers and sisters, if I come to you and speak in tongues, what good will I be to you, unless I bring you some revelation or knowledge or prophecy or word of instruction?

Paul then says that the gift of Prophecy and tongues has a fourfold purpose directed by the Holy Spirit. It is to bring you’re a revelation which is information and knowledge from the Spiritual realm that has never been known before. This is God breathed knowledge and information. Knowledge which is supernatural in nature and insight. It is a glimpse into the spiritual realm with the intent of edifying, exhorting and comforting the hearer. Prophecy is of course the oral presentation of Godly insight and discernment given in that moment of time. A word of instruction is just as has been described. It is a compass, instructional manual, and information guide from the supernatural to the natural with the intent of giving the hearer God’s perspective on the situation ay hand. This is often scriptural in origin and always agrees with the scriptures.