Sept 14 – Illustrations – 1 Cor 14:7-8

7 Even in the case of lifeless things that make sounds, such as the pipe or harp, how will anyone know what tune is being played unless there is a distinction in the notes? 8 Again, if the trumpet does not sound a clear call, who will get ready for battle?

Paul uses the illustration of the pipe or the harp which were well known and well used instruments in the ancient world. He says that they are useless unless they have the distinction of notes. In the ancient world as like today songs have lyrics, chords and notes which make they have clarity, beauty and are understandable. A trumpet unless it has a clear, sharp and distinct sound how will know what to do especially when you are getting ready for battle. The armies of the ancient world had the trumpet as its main instrument to sound forth the commands of battle, advance or retreat. These analogies are clear, concise, and precise examples that the church and audience in Corinth can understand as we can as well. Paul last thought is that we are in a battle in the spiritual realm.