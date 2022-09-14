Sept 14 – The Footstool – Psalm 110:1

David releases in this Psalm several prophecies about the Lord Jesus Christ. The beautiful thing

About prophecy is that it has no time limit. In this case David saw events a thousand years before

They happened. This same scripture is quoted by Matthew in Matt 22:44. Jesus is called to sit at

The hand of the Father. In fact right now He is our advocate with the Father.

Jess because of His death, burial and resurrection now has all under His feet. All are the Lord’s

Footstool. In time He will rule all the nations. His rule will be one of peace, love and strength. Paul

Says that one day every knee will bow and every tongue will confess that Jesus is Lord. Today

Acknowledge Jesus’ Lordship and rule in your life. Let Him guide and help you today. He will never

Leave you or forsake you. He will be your rock, security and hope.