Sept 15 – Gibberish – 1 Cor 14:9

9 So it is with you. Unless you speak intelligible words with your tongue, how will anyone know what you are saying? You will just be speaking into the air.

Paul relates three things for his audience and us to consider. First, Paul directs his thought personal to the Corinthians. When you speak intelligent words with your tongue. Your language must be clear and concise. Your presentation must have knowledge and information that is helpful. Secondly, you must present and says it in a way that your hearers know what you are saying. Grammar and form are important. If you do not information and knowledge in your oral presentation you are just speaking to the air. It has no meaning or relevance to the hearer. You are speaking gibberish and baby talk.