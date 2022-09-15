Sept 15 – Melchizedek – Psalm 110:4

David is being very prophetic in this verse. He is referring to Melchizedek but also Jesus Christ. In

Heb 5:6, Jesus is like Melchizedek. They had no beginning or end. Many believe that Melchizedek is

Actually Jesus Christ. David says the Lord will not change His mind. This person David is referring to

Will be a priest forever in the order of Melchizedek.

The Aaronic priesthood was flawed because the High Priest would have to atone for his own sins

Before he could offer a sacrifice for others. Jesus was sinless and thus does not to atone for His own

sins. Jesus was the perfect sacrifice for sin. He who knew no sin became sin for us. David saw this a

thousand years before Jesus came. What a great promise and thing to know that we have the perfect

Savior working on our behalf.