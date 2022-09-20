Sept 20 – Mighty in the Land – Psalm 112:1-2

The writer of this psalm starts out by stating a man is blessed when he fears and respects God. God has life and death in His hands. He is the reason we live and He is the giver of even the air we breathe. The psalmist points out that blessing comes when you find great delight in the Lord’s commands. Desire will always turn to delight when your passion is for the Lord. Passion always bring focus and direction. Passion comes out of love. When you love someone or something it will be the focus of your attention, time, talents and resources.

The results of being passionate about the Lord is that this passion is often passed onto our children. God wants to bless the generations. You rep what you sow. If you are passionate about the Lord you will raise children who will have that same passion. When the Lord is fears the Lord and has a passion for God. They will be mighty in the land and their children will touch the generations. What a great promise from the word of God. Phillip was an example where his faith was passed unto his family. In Acts 21, it states that Philip had 4 daughter and each one was a prophet. What a great legacy? You too can have one as well just follow the advice in this psalm.