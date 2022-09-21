Sept 21 – Generosity – Psalm 112:5

This psalm points a very important principle of the harvest. Good will always come to those that give freely and generously. Jesus stated you get what your sow. When you sow good that is what you get back. This principle is a strong incentive to be generous especially with those who cannot care and speak for themselves. Warren Buffet has lived this principle throughout his life. He has accumulated 3 billion dollar fortunes in his life by living according to this principle.

This psalm also points out that when a person conducts their affairs with justice and truth they will never be shaken by what goes on around them. God look at the affairs of man and knows the true motives behind them. The lesson we can learn today is to live our lives with generosity and justice and we will be blessed and never shaken.