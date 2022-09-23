Sept 23 – Psalm 115:14-15

The psalmist has a prayer and declaration here. He wishes that you and your family would be blessed. Household salvation is a promise found through out the Bible. Acts 16:31, says not only will you be saved but your household will as well. This prayer is not just for yourself but that your children will have many family members. One of the commandments of the Lord is that we be fruitful and increase on the earth.

Then the psalmist prays that you will be blessed because God is the maker of heaven and earth. The beautiful thing is that the Lord can back everything He says. He created all things and the amazing thing is that He can do it out of nothing. He speaks and it happens. Such creative power is available to you when you ask. The Bible says that we can speak by faith in prayer and call those things which are not as if they are. So today remember you, your family are blessed.