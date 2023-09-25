Sept 25 – Five fold Purpose – 1 Cor 14:24-25

24 But if an unbeliever or an inquirer comes in while everyone is prophesying, they are convicted of sin and are brought under judgment by all, 25 as the secrets of their hearts are laid bare. So they will fall down and worship God, exclaiming, “God is really among you!”

Paul then says there are five things that happens when an unbeliever or an inquirer hears a prophecy. They are convicted of there sins. God is the revealer of the thoughts and intents of the heart. Secondly, they are brought in a time of reflection, interperceptual and judgement. They know they cannot hide what is being revealed. Thirdly, the secret of their heart is being laid bear. Remember God knows our thought, motives, and attitudes. He knows what is really gone on in the heart. He also knows how to reach a heart.

Fourthly, they fall and worship. God is showing His glory, power, and omniscience. They know that God is in the house. Lastly, they know beyond a shadow of doubt that God is among them. Remember where two or three are gather in His name He is in the midst. The oral gifts are tools God uses to reach both the unbeliever and the believer.