Sept 26 – For the Benefit of All – 1 Cor 14:26

26 What then shall we say, brothers and sisters? When you come together, each of you has a hymn, or a word of instruction, a revelation, a tongue or an interpretation. Everything must be done so that the church may be built up.

Paul continues his instruction on how to best use the gifts of the Spirit and to bring order to services. He calls them brothers and sisters and reminds them they have one unifying factor and that is Jesus Christ. They are part of his family. When they come together, and he assumes that they will. One may have a hymn. One my have a word of instruction. Another may have a revelation. One could have a tongue or the interpretation. He has just outline five different expressions of the Holy Spirit. The important thing here is that everything is done so that the whole church is built up.

The church and its corporate expression and makeup is one that one can have diversity and autonomy but when in a public session or service everything is done for the edification, exhortation, and comfort for all. The church is not a private fiefdom where one person commands all. It is a place where many contribute and express their relationship with God in a manner and form where all can grow and be built-up for the glory and honor of God.