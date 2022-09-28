Sept 28 – Death – Psalm 116:15

The subject of today’s devotion can be either sad or happy. When someone thinks about death it brings many emotions to mind. For some it brings fear and dread. To others it reminds them of their mortality and the uncertainty of life. To the child of God it is just a passing from one reality to another. The Christian looks forward to death with anticipation for they know it is a promotion. The psalmist says precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints. The Lord is the author of death of life. Birth is the beginning of life and death is the end. Man has a beginning but no end.

The Lord anticipates and looks forward to eternal relationship with His people. Jesus conquered death, hell and the grave. That is why Paul stated in 1 Cor 15, that death has lost it sting and victory. When a Christian passes into eternity it is not a defeat but victory. We will ever be with the Lord. Paul stated that to live is Christ but to die is gain. Nothing is this life is as wonderful as what waits for the child of God in eternity. The Lord has more than once allowed me to see into eternity what awaits for all of us to know the Lord is beyond description. So neve fear death but look forward to the greatest promotion yet.