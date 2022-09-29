Sept 29 – Great is His Love – Psalm 117:2

Love is the central theme of this psalm which is also one of the shortest psalms in the Bible. The psalmist was praising the Lord for His love. He states that the love of the Lord is great towards us. In fact you cannot measure it. Paul says that his love is beyond measure. Its height, depth, width and breath cannot be put to the tape. The theme of this verse is love and faithfulness. God will be faithful in His love towards you. The amazing thing is that God cannot love you anymore than He does because His love is complete. Love is who God is for it is His nature and essence.

God also wants to shed His love on us so that we share this love with others. It is the most power thing God has communicated to us. Unselfish, ever encompassing love. It makes you whole, complete and well. In turn we are to share it with others. So today receive the faithful love of God and become complete so you can share it with others.