Sept 6 – Our Future – 1 Cor 13:12

12 For now we see only a reflection as in a mirror; then we shall see face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I am fully known.

Paul reveals a powerful and beautiful truth. We look through a glass darkly. We see things like a reflection in the mirror. We do not know all things about the Lord and Jesus Christ. Right now, we only know a little about ourselves yet one day we shall be fully known. Right now, we have a limited view of things but one day we will have all the truth.

Paul is giving them a powerful revelation. One day we shall be complete and whole. One day all the knowledge, wisdom and truth will be part of us. One day we will be with the Lord. We will be like Him and know Him completely. This is the blessed hope. This is our future. We will be immortal, incorruptible, and immutable. We will be whole, healed and well. This is our hope and future.