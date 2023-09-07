Sept 7 – Love Keep On – 1 Cor 13:7

7 It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.

Love always protects. As a she bear or lioness protects their young so love will fight on behalf of others. Love protects the widow, orphan and the vulnerable. Love always trusts. It is believing people and takes what it hears at face value. Love is not stupid, but it is about restoration, reconciliation and forgiveness. Love always hopes. It believes it has a future and that the future is based on God and His promises. Love always perseveres. Love has endurance, is in it for the long term, and is willing bear all things. Love does give up on an individual. Love is a choice and a commitment.