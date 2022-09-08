Sept 8 – Heed – Psalm 107:43

The psalmist has just listed all the benefits and great things the Lord has done. The Lord heals,
provides, love, accepts, forgives and shows great compassion. The psalmist also listed all the things the
Lord had done in the wilderness. So his advice to his readers is to be wise. Solomon said in the Proverbs
that the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom. Respect for God is essential to living a life of purity
and purpose. You remember that you always have an audience of one that you will have to one day give
an account too.
Wisdom is life experience and experience tells you that there are consequences to every choice and
Decision. So the psalmist says heed the things that have been shown and consider the great love God
has for us. It is God’s love, grace and mercy that gives us not what we deserve but what we need.
Today consider and heed what the Lord has done. Be wise and see the great love of the Lord for you
today.