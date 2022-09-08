Sept 8 – Heed – Psalm 107:43

The psalmist has just listed all the benefits and great things the Lord has done. The Lord heals,

provides, love, accepts, forgives and shows great compassion. The psalmist also listed all the things the

Lord had done in the wilderness. So his advice to his readers is to be wise. Solomon said in the Proverbs

that the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom. Respect for God is essential to living a life of purity

and purpose. You remember that you always have an audience of one that you will have to one day give

an account too.

Wisdom is life experience and experience tells you that there are consequences to every choice and

Decision. So the psalmist says heed the things that have been shown and consider the great love God

has for us. It is God’s love, grace and mercy that gives us not what we deserve but what we need.

Today consider and heed what the Lord has done. Be wise and see the great love of the Lord for you

today.