 True Glory – 1 Cor 11:7-8

7 A man ought not to cover his head, since he is the image and glory of God; but woman is the glory of man. 8 For man did not come from woman, but woman from man;

In modern society Paul has been classified by feminists as out of touch with modern views. I remember having this discussion many times over the years. Paul is laying out the order of creation. Man was created in the image of God, the social, moral, and spiritual image. Our lives are design to honor and glorify God. Paul then says that a woman is the glory of man. Paul is explaining the Jewish view of men and women. In Greek mythology Pandora was the first human woman created by Hephaestus on the instructions of Zeus. Here role was to stay home and rear children. Paul states that Eve was the first woman created out of Adam’s rib. Not from his head to be above him or his feet to be below him. From his side to be a compliment, helper, and work with him. Paul was rebutting the Greek view of women especially what was being practiced and promoted in the homes and on the streets of Corinth.